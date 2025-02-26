The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, today graced the inaugural function of the National Conference on Implications of Climate Change & Conservation of Natural Resources and Cultural Heritage 2025 at the auditorium of Manipur University, Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasized that climate change is one of the most pressing global challenges, impacting not only natural ecosystems but also the cultural heritage of the region.

He highlighted that the adverse effects of climate change have significantly affected Manipur’s rich biodiversity, including its flora and fauna, and underscored the shared responsibility of all stakeholders in conserving these invaluable resources for future generations.

He further stated that both the Government of India and the Manipur State Government are working together and taking proactive steps to mitigate the effects of climate change. He stressed the importance of integrating conservation efforts with development, ensuring sustainable progress while protecting the environment.



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“The fight against climate change, the conservation of natural resources, and the preservation of cultural heritage are inherently interconnected,” the Governor remarked. He also commended several key initiatives undertaken by the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including ‘One World, One Sun, One Grid’ and the Swachh Bharat Mission, which aim to address climate challenges and promote sustainability.

The Governor made a special appeal to students, urging them to recognize the impact of climate change and take on the role of ambassadors of conservation. He encouraged them to actively spread awareness and contribute to efforts toward a sustainable future.

As part of his visit, the Governor also inspected the various facilities at the Department of Botany at Manipur University and interacted with students and faculty members. His discussions focused on the role of education and research in addressing environmental challenges and promoting conservation efforts.

The conference saw the participation of eminent dignitaries, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Anurag Bajpai and Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University, Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, among others. Experts, scholars, and policymakers attending the event are expected to deliberate on climate change adaptation strategies, natural resource management, and cultural heritage preservation throughout the conference.

The National Conference on Climate Change & Conservation of Natural Resources and Cultural Heritage 2025 is set to continue with technical sessions and panel discussions aimed at formulating strategies to address climate change challenges in Manipur and the broader Northeast region.