Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla today inaugurated a two-day National Conference on Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in Higher Education: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat 2047 at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Senapati, Manipur, City Campus, Mantripukhri.

The event, organized in collaboration with Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan (Manipur state), aims to highlight the role of traditional knowledge in shaping India's future education landscape.

As part of the event, Governor Bhalla also inaugurated a newly constructed smart classroom complex, reinforcing the state's commitment to integrating modern technology into higher education. Additionally, he planted a Bokul tree on campus as part of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign and released a souvenir commemorating the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasized the growing significance of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in holistic education, particularly in light of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for its revival and integration.



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“Manipur possesses a vast repository of indigenous knowledge and practices. Incorporating IKS into mainstream education will not only preserve this wisdom but also contribute to human resource development in the state,” he said. He stressed the need for proper documentation of these traditional practices to ensure their benefits are harnessed effectively.

Highlighting the establishment of IIIT Senapati, the Governor encouraged students to seize the opportunity to gain expertise in various technological fields. "This institute can play a crucial role in shaping a brighter future for Manipur’s youth by equipping them with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological world," he added.

The event was attended by Prof. Sukhi Oraon, Chairman, BoG – IIIT Senapati, and Prof. Krishan Baskar, Director, IIIT Manipur, among other dignitaries.