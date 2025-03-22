Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on March 23, inaugurated several projects at the College of Agriculture and the College of Food Technology.

A newly constructed girls' hostel and a new Type-IV staff quarter at the College of Agriculture (COA), Iroisemba were also inaugurated.

Later, the governor visited the College of Food Technology, Lamphelpat, and inspected the Biofloc Unit and food processing pilot plant located on the campus.

As part of the event, Bhalla inaugurated a Tulsi-flavoured water manufacturing unit and distributed food processing equipment to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). He encouraged the individuals to utilise the various training programmes provided to them and develop skills to become self-reliant.

The Governor also interacted with students and officials during the visit.

Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, faculty members, students, among others attended the event.