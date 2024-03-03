Governor of Manipur, Miss Anusuiya Uikey inaugurated the North East India Film Festival (NEIFF 2024), at Palace Auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society in Imphal today.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Governor said, the main objective of organizing the film festival is to provide an opportunity to the filmmakers to exchange the art and technical qualities of film making. Irrespective of where the participants of the film, actors and actresses, technicians come from, films bring them closer to each other. She said that the impact of good films is effective in character building of the society especially the youth. Commercial films try to entertain the audience while diverting them from undesirable objectives like unrest and violence. She appealed to all the filmmakers to make good films which will inspire the youth to stay connected to their religion and culture.

The Governor further said that Manipuri cinema has been continuously growing, starting with 35 mm black and white films. Videos have also contributed to the world of Manipuri cinema. North East India, with its rich cultural and artistic talents, will produce quality films to improve the society at this critical juncture of social change. The tribes of North East India have a rich cultural heritage and their folk tales are full of beautiful stories of love and bravery which can be good script material for making films on tribes. Such films will provide people an opportunity to understand the excellent art and culture of the tribal society and their bright side will be revealed to the modern society. Governor exuded confidence that organizing such film festivals will encourage artists, directors and producers and boosts the morale of producers, artists and technicians.

Stating that the image of women is not being presented properly in films, Governor Uikey appealed the producers to take special care while presenting women to ensure that women do not remain merely a medium for presentation. According to our culture, her complete personality should be exposed, she added. Governor appreciated Thauna's efforts to promote art and culture in the North East and said that Thauna's efforts will definitely help in raising the standards of cinema and encouraging young artistes and technicians in North East India.

The Manipur Governor appreciated the role of eminent filmmaker Aribam Shyam Sharma for his role in the development of Manipuri Cinema and wished him for good health.

M. Joy Singh, Commissioner (IPR), Prof. N. Rajmuhon Singh, VC, DM University and Eminent Filmmaker Aribam Shyam Sharma, film enthusiast, actors participated among others in the inaugural function. The festival will last till 7th of this month and eight films will be screened during the festival. The festival is being organised by THOUNA, Manipur in association with DIPR, Art & Culture and Film Forum, Manipur, under the sponsorship of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India.

