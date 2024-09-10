Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has expressed profound concern over the escalating violence. In a recent statement, he emphasized that violence is never the solution to any problem.

Acharya believes that achieving lasting peace requires the active participation of every individual, urging the people of Manipur to join hands in finding constructive ways to overcome the current crisis.

Raising concerns over the prevailing situation in Manipur, Governor Acharya said, ""Manipur often referred to as the 'Land of Jewels,' has long played a pivotal role in India's overall development. However, in recent months, the state has been gripped by unrest, undermining both Central and State government efforts to restore peace and ensure the region's progress. A series of violent incidents has disrupted the societal fabric, raising concerns over the future of this crucial northeastern state"

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Amid the turmoil, the Governor has taken a proactive approach, engaging with public leaders, student organizations, and local communities to encourage dialogue and foster a sense of cooperation. His continuous efforts to involve the public in discussions underscore his belief in a people-led solution to the region’s challenges.

In light of the ongoing unrest, Governor Acharya has made an appeal to all sections of society—students, public figures, and citizens alike—to unite in their efforts to restore peace. He emphasized that only through collective cooperation can Manipur return to its path of growth and achieve new heights of development.