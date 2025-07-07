Manipur governor leads Van Mahotsav grand finale, launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ drive

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the state’s celebration of the 76th Van Mahotsav with a series of events focused on environmental conservation and climate action.

The day began at Kangla Fort Complex, where the Governor planted a sapling under the nationwide campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0.” The programme then moved to the City Convention Centre for the festival’s grand‑finale ceremony.

In his address, Governor Bhalla highlighted Manipur’s rich ecological heritage and praised the traditional forest‑conservation practices maintained by indigenous communities. Warning that threats such as deforestation, unsustainable resource use, and climate change are both real and urgent, he urged citizens to act immediately, stressing that planting a tree remains one of the most powerful tools against the climate crisis. He noted that Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calls on every citizen to plant a tree in honour of their mother and as a tribute to Mother Earth.



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The Governor presented awards to winners of a state‑level painting competition, honoured volunteers who assisted the administration in combating recent forest fires, distributed saplings to student representatives from every district, and released a commemorative Van Mahotsav 2025 publication. He applauded the Forest Department for planting more than 1.3 million saplings across sixteen districts in just one week and commended its innovative use of recycled plastic bottles as fencing— a sustainable practice he encouraged others to emulate.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to safeguard Manipur’s forests, rivers, and hills and to foster a greener future. Governor Bhalla called on every household to plant and nurture at least one tree as a lasting symbol of gratitude, responsibility, and hope. PCCF Anurag Bajpai, forest officials, teachers, students, and community leaders were among those in attendance.