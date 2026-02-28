Manipur Governor meets Amit Shah; discusses key issues in violence-hit state

Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla on February 28 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues concerning the northeastern state, officials said.

The meeting comes weeks after a new government assumed office in Manipur in early February, bringing an end to the year-long President’s Rule imposed in the wake of prolonged ethnic violence.

According to officials, security forces are continuing operations to seize illegal weapons and destroy poppy fields, while efforts are underway to ease tensions and restore normalcy between communities.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

At least 260 people, including members of both communities and security personnel, have been killed in the violence. Thousands have also been displaced and rendered homeless.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also called on Shah in the national capital. The two leaders discussed development-related issues concerning the state, officials added.