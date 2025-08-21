Manipur governor meets cancer institute officials, displaced persons delegation

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held two significant meetings at Raj Bhavan in Imphal today, addressing both healthcare advancement and humanitarian concerns in the state.

The first meeting focused on cancer care expansion in the Northeast. Dileep Mangsuli, Chairman of American Oncology Institute, briefed the Governor on the institute's nationwide operations spanning 90 treatment centres.

Manipur's facility stands as the region's sole comprehensive cancer treatment unit, featuring advanced surgical oncology theatres.

Mangsuli emphasised the accessibility of treatment, noting that approximately 60 per cent of patients receive care through government health schemes, including Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and CMHT cards. The institute has established itself as a leading cancer speciality provider since launching operations across India.

The second meeting addressed pressing concerns of internally displaced persons in the state. Representatives from various civil society organisations presented their communities' challenges to the Governor, focusing on critical issues affecting displaced families.

The delegation outlined major concerns, including inadequate road access to displacement camps, delays in returning to original homes, disrupted education for children, healthcare gaps, and insufficient housing arrangements. These issues have significantly impacted thousands of families forced to leave their homes due to ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.

Governor Bhalla assured the representatives that their concerns had been forwarded to the relevant government departments. He emphasised that continuous efforts were underway to resolve these humanitarian issues promptly. The discussion involved the Commissioner (Home) and the Governor's Secretary, indicating high-level attention to the matter.