The Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey held a meeting with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, focusing on the pressing issues in the Jiribam district and the plight of flood-affected individuals in Imphal,today at Manipur Bhawan, New Delhi.

The meeting, which convened to assess the prevailing situation, emphasized the urgency of taking proactive measures to address the challenges in Jiribam district. Governor Anusuiya Uikey urged Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to deploy all available resources and initiatives to effectively manage and control the situation in the district.

Additionally, Governor Uikey underscored the importance of providing immediate assistance to those affected by the recent floods. She requested the Chief Minister to ensure the provision of essential items and commodities to the flood-affected people currently seeking shelter in relief camps in Imphal.

Jiribam, known for its mixed population, has traditionally been peaceful. However, the recent surge in violence has shattered this calmness, prompting authorities to impose Section 144 to restore order and tranquility.

The brutal murder of a 59-year-old, coupled with the ensuing violence and fear, underscores the challenges faced by the community in the Jiribam district. The aftermath of this brutal act has led to a series of violent events, leading people residing in Mongbung Khul, to abandon their homes in search of safety. They have sought refuge at the LP School in Chingdong Leikai, highlighting the dire situation and the need for protection.

Adding to the chaos, reports emerged of arson attacks targeting residential properties. One house in Nunkhal and a farmhouse in Leisabithol were set ablaze by unknown individuals, exacerbating the sense of insecurity among residents.