Amid the ongoing unrest in Manipur, Governor Anusuiya Uikey met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on June 16 to discuss the prevailing security scenario in the state.

The high-level meeting, held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, comes as the Centre seeks to take stock of the incidents that have rocked Manipur over the past year.

While the specifics of the discussion were not immediately disclosed, sources suggest that the meeting aimed to assess the situation on the ground and formulate strategies to restore peace and stability in the region.

In a separate meeting chaired by Amit Shah, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir was reviewed. Attended by top officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and the Chiefs of Defence Staff, the meeting emphasised replicating the successes achieved through the Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan in the Jammu division.

Shah asserted the government's commitment to cracking down on terrorists through innovative means, directing security agencies to work in a mission mode and ensure a coordinated response.

The Home Minister highlighted that the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its decisive phase, citing recent incidents as indicators of terrorism being forced to shrink to a mere proxy war. He reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.