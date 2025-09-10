Manipur governor meets Kuki-Zo MLAs ahead of PM's likely visit

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a meeting with five Kuki-Zo MLAs in Churachandpur on September 9, days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the state.

According to officials, the discussion took place at the deputy commissioner’s office and was attended by MLAs Ngursanglur Sanate, Vungzagin Valte, L Haokip, LM Khaute, and Paolienlal Haokip. BJP’s Churachandpur district president Thanglam Haokip was also present. All five legislators represent constituencies from Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts.

The meeting, which began around 11 am, focused on preparations for the Prime Minister’s likely visit in the second week of this month, sources confirmed.

This was Bhalla’s second round of discussions with political leaders in recent days. On Sunday, he had interacted with around 20 BJP MLAs from the Imphal Valley, including former chief minister N Biren Singh and state party president A Sharda Devi.

The series of selective meetings has drawn criticism from the opposition. Former chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh said, “The selective invitation undermines democratic norms and sidelines the voices of elected representatives of the people.” He added, “The meeting was a shocking display of partisanship.” (With inputs from PTI)