Manipur Governor observes 192nd death anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh at Langthabal

Manipur Governor Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla on January 9, graced the observance of the 192nd Death Anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh at the Maharaj’s Samadhi at Langthabal (Canchipur).

The Governor led the people in offering floral tributes to the portrait of Maharaj Gambhir Singh. A Guard of Honour, Gun Salute and the sounding of the Last Post were accorded by a contingent of the Manipur Rifles as part of the ceremonial observance.

Later, the Governor also led the people in offering floral tributes to the statues of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Meidingu Narasingh and Sana Herachandra. He took part in the observance of Tarpon Katpa and paid obeisance to the Dhop Pala. The programme was attended by MLAs, the Chief Secretary, the Security Advisor, senior officers of the civil and police administration, and members of the public.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla said Manipur’s history, though marked by glory, also witnessed immense suffering during the Burmese occupation from 1819 to 1826, remembered as Chahi Taret Khuntakpa. He noted that the period of devastation threatened the very survival of the kingdom but also gave rise to exceptional leadership in Maharaj Gambhir Singh, whose courage and unity of purpose inspired a resolute struggle for freedom.

The Governor added that Maharaj Gambhir Singh’s legacy extended beyond military success to visionary statesmanship, culminating in international recognition of Manipur’s sovereignty through the Treaty of Yandabo. He said the State Government is honouring the Maharaj’s enduring legacy by protecting his Samadhi as a historical monument and developing Langthabal Konung Ching as a centre of heritage, learning and tourism.

Urging citizens to remember the Maharaj not merely through ceremonial observances but in spirit, the Governor called upon the people to draw lasting inspiration from his courage, unity and unwavering commitment to the people of Manipur.