Manipur Governor opens national seminar honouring theatre icon Ratan Thiyam's legacy in Imphal

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday, December 14 inaugurated a two-day National Seminar dedicated to legendary theatre maestro Ratan Thiyam at the auditorium of the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA) in Imphal. The seminar is being jointly organised by the Manipur State Kala Akademi (MSKA) and JNMDA to commemorate the life, works, and enduring legacy of the iconic cultural figure.

The Governor, accompanied by the First Lady, led the gathering in paying floral tributes to the portrait of the late Ratan Thiyam at the JNMDA campus. On the occasion, Governor Bhalla also felicitated Thiyam’s wife and other family members, acknowledging their presence at the commemorative event.

As part of the inaugural programme, the half-yearly journal of MSKA, titled “Manipuri Culture and Literature” and dedicated to Ratan Thiyam, was formally released. A documentary film, “Ratan Thiyam: The Man of Theatre”, was also screened during the session. The non-feature film chronicles the life and creative journey of the renowned Manipuri playwright and director, highlighting his unique ability to blend traditional Manipuri art forms and martial arts with contemporary social and political themes. The documentary stands as a tribute to Thiyam’s profound influence on modern Indian theatre and his commitment to using the stage as a powerful medium for artistic expression and social reflection.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla lauded the Manipur State Kala Akademi and JNMDA for their collaborative efforts in organising the national seminar. He underscored Ratan Thiyam’s exceptional contribution to Indian and Manipuri theatre, noting that through iconic productions such as Chakravyuha, Uttar Priyadarshi, and Nine Hills One Valley, Thiyam conveyed timeless messages of peace, harmony, and cultural continuity.

The Governor remarked that over a career spanning more than five decades, Ratan Thiyam placed Manipur prominently on the global cultural map, emerging as a true ambassador of the State’s rich artistic heritage. He also recalled Thiyam’s multifaceted genius as a director, playwright, designer, choreographer, and writer.

Expressing confidence that the seminar’s deliberations would inspire young theatre practitioners, Governor Bhalla urged participants to carry forward Ratan Thiyam’s message of peace and harmony through the arts.

The inaugural session also featured addresses by Longjam Joychandra, Vice-Chairman of JNMDA, and renowned Indian poet and writer Dr. Udayan Vajpeyi, who reflected on the life, vision, and lasting contributions of the late cultural icon.