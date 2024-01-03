The Governor of Manipur has issued an order stating that the sirens used in ambulance vehicles and other agencies should not resemble those used by police and law enforcement agencies, in terms of type and sound.

The directive is intended to prevent any confusion that may arise due to the similarity of sirens between different agencies.

The order states- "Keeping in view of the prevailing law and order situation of the State and for effective maintenance of law and order situation in the State, the State Government views the matter regarding the issues arising out of the use of sirens with similar sounds being used by Ambulance and Police & Law enforcing agencies, thereby creating lots of confusion and panicky situation to the general public.



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In view of the above and considering the sensitive nature of the use of the same sirens by different Authorities and in order to avoid any kind of likely misunderstanding which may occur amongst the general public, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order that all the sirens fitted in the Ambulance vehicles and any agencies other than Police and law enforcing agencies should not be similar with those used by Police and Law enforcing agencies in terms of type and sound."