In the wake of a violent clash between protestors and security forces near the Jiribam Police Station on November 17, which resulted in the death of one protestor and injuries to another, the Governor of Manipur has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

The confrontation occurred when a Special Commando Team led by Colonel (Retd) Nectar Sanjenbam, Senior Superintendent of Police (Combat), came into conflict with the demonstrators.

According to reports, two protestors were injured during the clash, with one succumbing to his injuries. The incident has raised serious concerns about the use of force by authorities.

To probe the matter, the Governor has constituted an Inquiry Committee comprising Kabip K, IPS, IGP (Intelligence) as the Chairman and Ningshen Worngam, IPS, DIG (Range-III) as a Member.



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The committee has been tasked with investigating the causes and circumstances surrounding the incident, identifying any contributing factors, and determining if any foul play or misconduct by authorities played a role.

The terms of reference for the committee include - Investigating the cause and circumstances leading to the confrontation and identifying any factors that contributed to the incident.

Looking into any potential misconduct by individuals, including public authorities, which might have led to the escalation. The committee is expected to submit its findings within 30 days.

Additionally, as part of immediate action, the service of Colonel (Retd) Nectar Sanjenbam as Senior Superintendent of Police (Combat) has been discontinued.

This inquiry comes as the state grapples with increasing unrest, and authorities are under intense scrutiny to ensure accountability and transparency in the handling of protests and law enforcement actions.

The Governor has emphasized the need for a fair and thorough investigation to ensure justice and restore public confidence in the state’s handling of law and order issues.