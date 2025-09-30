Manipur Governor pays tribute to freedom fighter Hijam Irabot Singh on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of Jananeta Irabot Day, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary freedom fighter and social reformer Hijam Irabot Singh, reaffirming his vision for a society rooted in unity, progress, and empowerment.



A statement from Raj Bhavan noted that the Governor laid floral tributes at the statue of Hijam Irabot Singh at Irawat Square, Imphal, in a solemn ceremony attended by several MLAs, state government officials, and distinguished guests.



Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla said, "Today, on Jananeta Irabot Day, we remember the visionary leader, social reformer, and freedom fighter whose dedication to social justice and the welfare of the people of Manipur continues to inspire generations. Let us reflect on his contributions and commit to building a society grounded in unity, progress, and empowerment." His remarks were also shared on X (formerly Twitter).



Hijam Irabot Singh is remembered as a champion of the poor, peasants, and workers, who dedicated his life to equality and social justice. His legacy continues to resonate across the state.