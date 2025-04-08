Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla today graced the 11th Governor’s Rally and Rajya Puruskar Award Distribution Ceremony, organized by the Manipur State Bharat Scouts & Guides at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal.

In a significant recognition of dedication and service, 30 Scouts were conferred with the prestigious Rajya Puruskar Awards by the Governor. Lauding the awardees, he praised their exceptional commitment, resilience, and spirit of selfless service.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor underlined the quiet but profound contributions of the Scouts movement—from supporting environmental and literacy campaigns to responding during natural calamities and spreading messages of peace and harmony.



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He encouraged the young Scouts to remain rooted in strong moral values, take on social responsibilities, and nurture mental resilience in a digital age full of distractions. Stressing the importance of the “inner net” over the internet, he spoke about a deeper connection to values, emotions, and duties.

Governor Bhalla also called upon the youth to contribute meaningfully to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, aligning their service with the larger national goal.

The event was also attended by MLA Kh. Raghumani Singh, Lt. General (Retd.) K. Himalaya Singh, and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, along with other dignitaries.