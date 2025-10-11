Manipur Governor presides over IPS rank pipping ceremony at Raj Bhavan

The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, presided over a formal rank pipping ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, celebrating the promotion of two distinguished Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, Rakesh Balwal, IPS, and Ningshem Vashum, IPS.



During the ceremony, the Governor placed the new rank insignia on the officers, marking their formal elevation in service.



Both officers were recently promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), in recognition of their dedicated service and exemplary contributions to law enforcement.



Congratulating the officers, Governor Bhalla expressed his appreciation for their commitment and extended his best wishes for continued success in serving both the State and the Nation.



The ceremony was also attended by senior police officials, including ADGP (Intelligence) Ashutosh Kumar Sinha and ADGP (L&O) Lupheng Kailun, reflecting the significance of the event in the state’s law enforcement hierarchy.