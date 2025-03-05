Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan today to assess the advancement of critical national highway projects within the state. M.S. Deval, Executive Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), delivered a comprehensive update on the projects' current status, outlining both progress and impediments to completion.

Governor Bhalla directed officials to prioritize the resolution of identified challenges to ensure the timely delivery of these infrastructure developments. The meeting, attended by senior officials including IG CRPF Rajendra Narayan Das, Additional PCCF, and the Secretary of the Manipur Land Resources Department, underscored the administration's focus on infrastructural progress.

Separately, the Governor received a delegation from the Senapati District Branch of the Red Cross. The delegation briefed him on the operational challenges faced in their humanitarian endeavors. Governor Bhalla commended their dedication and assured the delegation that their concerns would receive due attention and appropriate action.