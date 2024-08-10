The Governor of Manipur has promoted Anurag Bajpai, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of the 1994 batch, to the prestigious IFS (Apex Scale) at Level 17 in the Pay Matrix, effective immediately. This decision follows the recommendations of the Screening Committee during its recent meeting on August 9, 2024.

Additionally, as part of a recent cadre repatriation, Bajpai has been appointed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HOFF) for Manipur. This follows his release from duties at the Ministry of Defence and repatriation to the cadre, as detailed in the orders from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and the Ministry of Defence.