Manipur Governor pushes for pension reforms, announces digital processing system

In a move aimed at addressing long-standing delays in pension disbursal for retired government employees, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla convened a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Saturday, September 20. The discussion centered on clearing backlogs, streamlining procedures, and expediting payments.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Secretary to the Governor, senior officials from the Treasury, AG Office, and the Pension Cell. A detailed presentation was given by Neilenthang Telien, Special Secretary (Finance), highlighting the roadmap for modernizing pension delivery.

Governor Bhalla reviewed initiatives designed to make the process more efficient, with a particular focus on the soon-to-be-launched Online Pension Processing System (OPPS). The system will replace the current manual structure, enabling complete digital tracking and approval of applications across departments—from Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDO) to the Accountant General’s office and the Treasury. All supporting documents will be digitally signed to ensure transparency and accountability.

A key reform announced was the initiation of pension processing one year before an employee’s retirement, minimizing delays. Each application will be tracked using a unique Employee Identification Number (EIN), ensuring better monitoring and faster resolution.

Governor Bhalla directed officials to clear existing backlogs without further delay and emphasized that this initiative reflects his commitment to the welfare of government employees under President’s Rule. “The welfare of retired employees must remain a top priority. Pension is not a privilege, but a right earned through years of service,” he underscored.

This is among a series of welfare-oriented measures taken by the Governor’s Secretariat since President’s Rule came into effect earlier this year. The new system is expected to bring relief to thousands of retired government servants waiting for their dues, while also setting a benchmark for transparent governance.