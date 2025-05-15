In a significant move aimed at bolstering Manipur’s sports infrastructure ahead of the 39th National Games scheduled in 2027, representatives of the Manipur Olympic Association (MOA) called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal today, May 15.

During the meeting, key issues concerning the upgradation of the velodrome and fencing court at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex were raised. The appeal follows a request from the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, the host of the upcoming National Games, for the use of Manipur’s advanced sports facilities during the event.

The Governor, taking cognizance of the importance of timely preparedness, directed N. Praveen Singh, Secretary of Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS), who was also present, to expedite necessary actions for the enhancement of the mentioned facilities. The directive aims to ensure that the infrastructure is ready to accommodate national-level athletes and activities well ahead of the 2027 sporting extravaganza.

In a separate meeting at the Raj Bhavan, representatives of the Mao Catholic Association also met the Governor and sought his support in advancing community welfare initiatives. The delegation briefed the Governor on various social issues and developmental aspirations of the Mao community.

Governor Bhalla assured both delegations of his active involvement and reiterated the importance of inclusive development and sports excellence in the state.