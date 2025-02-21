Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on February 21 chaired a comprehensive review meeting with senior state officials at the Manipur Secretariat, focusing on budgetary allocations and the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The meeting, held at the conference hall of Manipur Secretariat (South Block), was attended by Chief Secretary PK Singh, Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar, Secretary (Health) Sumant Singh, Commissioner Education (S) Gyan Prakash, and Joint Secretary Mercina R Panmei, among other senior officers.

Governor Bhalla specifically inquired about skill development training arrangements and employment opportunities in the private sector for IDPs currently residing in various relief camps across the state. He directed officials to implement "Hunar Se Rojgar" - a Government of India initiative under the Ministry of Tourism - to create employment opportunities for youth in the state, with a special focus on displaced persons.

In a separate development, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, called on Governor Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal. During the meeting, Lt Gen Lakhera briefed the Governor on the operational activities and deployment status of Assam Rifles in the region.