Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla conducted an extensive visit to the border district of Chandel today, focusing on security measures and development projects in the strategically important region.

During his visit, Governor Bhalla inaugurated two key infrastructure projects - the District Library and an Information Technology Centre at the district headquarters, aimed at boosting educational resources and digital connectivity in the remote area.

The Governor held a comprehensive review meeting with district officials at the Deputy Commissioner's office, examining the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes. Deputy Commissioner L Nandakumar Singh presented detailed reports on ongoing welfare initiatives, while Superintendent of Police Babitarani Swain outlined security protocols being implemented in the sensitive border district.

"I expect all officials to ensure maximum benefits reach the citizens of this district," Governor Bhalla directed during the meeting, emphasising accountability in public service delivery.

The Governor also engaged directly with Civil Society Organisations, addressing their concerns about local issues. These discussions highlighted the administration's commitment to maintaining an open dialogue with community representatives.

District officials welcomed Governor Bhalla upon his arrival, marking the significance of the high-level visit to this border region where both development and security remain priority concerns for the state government.