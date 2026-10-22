Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on October 22 reviewed the progress of the ongoing India-Myanmar border fencing work in the state during a high-level meeting at Lok Bhavan, officials said.

Manipur shares a 398-km international border with Myanmar, much of which remains porous, officials said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and representatives of the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) and the Assam Rifles. Detailed presentations were made on the progress of the fencing work, according to an official release.

Last month, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said that around 55 km of the border had been fenced.

The review comes amid reports of violence and arson allegedly carried out by unidentified militants in some border villages in Kamjong district.

On September 24, four Tangkhul Naga civilians were allegedly shot dead near Pilong village in the district, officials had said. Several Naga organisations have alleged that Kuki militants from Myanmar were involved.

The allegations regarding the incident have not been independently verified.