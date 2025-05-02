Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on May 2, chaired a high-level review meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, to assess the progress of the Indo-Myanmar border fencing project.

Officials from the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) briefed the Governor on key aspects including land acquisition, approach road development, security concerns, and manpower availability.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, DGP, PCCF, Principal Secretary (Agriculture), Home Commissioner, Secretary to the Governor, and officials from Assam Rifles. Deputy Commissioners of the five border districts also participated via video conference.

The review focused on accelerating the execution of fencing work along the entire stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border to enhance security and border management.