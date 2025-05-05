Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on May 5, chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the Conference Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal, to assess the progress of ongoing national highway projects in the state.

During the meeting, M.S. Deval, Executive Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), presented a detailed briefing on the current status of various national highway projects under construction across different regions of Manipur.

He also highlighted key challenges impacting the timely execution of these projects.

Governor Bhalla directed the officials to take necessary measures to resolve these challenges and ensure the timely completion of the national highway projects.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary (Works), Commissioner (Home), Secretary (Land Resource), Chief Engineer (PWD), and DIG CRPF (Ops). Additionally, the Deputy Commissioners of Ukhrul, Noney, Tamenglong, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzwal participated via video conference.