Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, today visited the campus of the National Sports University (NSU) at Koutruk, Imphal West, to assess the progress of the ongoing construction and development work.

During his visit, the Governor inspected key facilities and chaired a high-level review meeting focused on expediting the project.

The Governor expressed concern over challenges affecting the timely completion of the university, including power supply, water access, land acquisition, and road connectivity.

In the meeting, officials from NBCC (India) Limited—the construction agency—presented a comprehensive update on the status of the project, covering ongoing work, future timelines, and plans for expansion.

The review meeting was attended by the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (GoI), Vice Chancellor of NSU, senior officials from the state government, the Secretary to the Governor, DC of Imphal West, and other key stakeholders involved in the project.



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Governor Bhalla instructed all departments to work in close coordination and ensure that the university’s construction is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

In a heartening gesture, the Governor also interacted with NSU students, engaging in an open discussion on academic concerns, infrastructure needs, and future career opportunities. The session reflected his commitment to ensuring a student-centric approach in the university’s development.

Concluding his visit, the Governor participated in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign by planting a Kusum tree on the campus, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s green initiative to honor motherhood and promote environmental responsibility.

The visit underscores the government’s focus on developing NSU into a premier institution for sports education and training, not only in the Northeast but for the entire country.