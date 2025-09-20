Manipur governor reviews security, honors martyred Assam Rifles soldiers

Following the deadly ambush on Assam Rifles personnel on September 19, Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, convened a high-level security meeting at Raj Bhavan on Friday evening to review the prevailing situation.

Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, top military commanders, and heads of central and state police forces, attended the meeting.

During the discussions, officials deliberated on the attack in which two soldiers of the 33 Assam Rifles—Nb. Sub. Shyam Gurung and Rfn. Ranjit Singh Kashyap—lost their lives, while five others sustained bullet injuries.

The meeting emphasised coordinated action among all security agencies to swiftly identify the perpetrators and strengthen security in vulnerable areas, including highways, transit routes, and border zones.



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The Governor underlined the importance of enhanced patrolling, intensified intelligence gathering, and robust inter-agency coordination to prevent future incidents. He stressed that law and order must be maintained with vigilance across both valley and hill districts to ensure public safety.

Later, Governor Bhalla visited the IG Assam Rifles (S) Headquarters at Mantripukhri to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers. Wreaths were laid on their mortal remains, and a general salute was accorded as a mark of honour for their supreme sacrifice.

The meeting reflects the state administration’s commitment to strengthening security measures and providing due respect to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.