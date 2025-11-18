Manipur Governor reviews state’s anti-narcotics strategy at 10th state-level NCORD meeting

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired the 10th State-Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting at Raj Bhavan on Monday, November 17, bringing together top officials to review the state’s evolving narcotics landscape and chart a strengthened multi-agency response.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, senior officers from various departments, and representatives of key law-enforcement and security agencies. Detailed presentations from the Manipur Police, Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), and line departments highlighted recent trends in drug trafficking, illicit poppy and cannabis cultivation, and rising drug abuse in vulnerable regions of the state.

Reviewing the ground situation, Governor Bhalla underscored the pressing need for seamless coordination among enforcement agencies to dismantle trafficking networks operating within and beyond Manipur. He called for intensified intelligence-based operations, enhanced border surveillance, and a holistic strengthening of enforcement capabilities across critical districts and transit corridors.

Departments were instructed to expedite the destruction of illegal poppy and cannabis plantations and to improve prosecution and conviction rates by ensuring stronger case preparation and inter-agency collaboration. The Governor also directed authorities to adopt advanced technologies—including scanners, surveillance tools, and modern detection systems, to curb the movement of narcotics more effectively.

The meeting further emphasised the importance of integrating both supply-reduction and demand-reduction measures. Upgrading de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities, expanding community-based awareness programmes, and strengthening district-level NCORD mechanisms were identified as essential pillars of a long-term strategy to combat drug abuse in Manipur.