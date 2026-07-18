Manipur governor stresses coordinated approach for success of new criminal laws

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on July 18 said the effective implementation of the country's new criminal laws depends on close coordination between the police, prosecution, judiciary and prison administration.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day Seminar on Criminal Justice Administration, Bhalla said the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) represent a significant transition from colonial-era legislation to a modern, citizen-centric criminal justice system.

He said the new legal framework aims to ensure speedy justice, strengthen victims' rights and promote the use of technology and scientific investigation in the criminal justice process.

Emphasising the need for institutional coordination, the governor said the success of the reforms hinges on the collective functioning of the police, prosecution, judiciary and prison administration. He added that strengthening these institutions is essential to building public trust, maintaining peace and supporting Manipur's development.

"The administration of criminal justice is the cornerstone of a democratic society, safeguarding citizens' rights, maintaining public order and reinforcing confidence in constitutional institutions," Bhalla said.