Manipur governor stresses coordinated approach for success of new criminal laws
At a seminar in Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said the new criminal laws require close coordination across the justice system. He said stronger institutions and collective functioning are vital for speedy justice, public trust and peace.
- A two-day seminar examined challenges in Manipur's criminal justice administration
- The legal shift replaces colonial statutes with a modern citizen-centric framework
- Reforms seek faster justice, stronger victims' rights and scientific investigation
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on July 18 said the effective implementation of the country's new criminal laws depends on close coordination between the police, prosecution, judiciary and prison administration.
Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day Seminar on Criminal Justice Administration, Bhalla said the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) represent a significant transition from colonial-era legislation to a modern, citizen-centric criminal justice system.
He said the new legal framework aims to ensure speedy justice, strengthen victims' rights and promote the use of technology and scientific investigation in the criminal justice process.
Emphasising the need for institutional coordination, the governor said the success of the reforms hinges on the collective functioning of the police, prosecution, judiciary and prison administration. He added that strengthening these institutions is essential to building public trust, maintaining peace and supporting Manipur's development.
"The administration of criminal justice is the cornerstone of a democratic society, safeguarding citizens' rights, maintaining public order and reinforcing confidence in constitutional institutions," Bhalla said.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today