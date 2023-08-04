The State Cabinet of Manipur has recommended the summoning of the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on the 21st of August, 2023, as per a press release from the Directorate of Information & Public Relations.

Earlier, on July 26, in response to demands from opposition parties and civil society organizations, the Manipur government had decided to convene the state Assembly session from early August.

While the business of the proposed Assembly session is yet to be decided, political circles suggest that the ongoing ethnic violence and related issues are likely to be discussed during the session.

Meanwhile , in a bid to facilitate common people to purchase essential items, the Manipur government relaxed the curfew in Imphal East and West districts for seven hours, from 5 am to 12 pm on August 4. The decision came after fresh violence erupted in various parts of the strife-torn state. The administration had previously imposed a total curfew in the two districts as a precautionary measure, but relaxed it to allow essential commodities, including medicines and food items, to be accessed by the public.

However, the situation remains tense as clashes between Army and RAF personnel and civilians resulted in over 25 people being injured in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas of Bishnupur district. Tear gas shells were fired to disperse processions heading to a proposed burial site, in violation of restrictions on gatherings.