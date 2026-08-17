Manipur Governor summons Assembly session on September 2

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on August 17 summoned the eighth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which will commence on September 2.

According to an official statement, the session will begin at 11 am at the Assembly Hall in Imphal.

The Governor issued the order exercising powers conferred under Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, hereby summon the 8th Session of the Twelfth Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 11.00 am on Wednesday, the 2nd September 2026 in the Assembly Hall, Imphal,” the order stated.

An official said the number of sittings and the agenda for the session are yet to be decided.