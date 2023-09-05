Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey on September 4 said that she will be visiting recently inaugurated pre-fabricated homes in Imphal East and check the distribution of relief items by Indian Red Cross Society.

The Manipur governor further mentioned that her office will facilitate for transportation of relief materials if need arises.

The Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Manipur Narendra Ningom on September 4 informed the governor that all essential items such as mosquito nets, kitchen sets, blankets and hygiene kits have been received by the IRCS, New Delhi and that the items will be distributed to different relief camps in Manipur.

The team also informed the governor that there are enough stocks of tarpaulin sheets that can be distributed to inmates in relief camps as per requirement.

Governor Uikey advised the team and chalked out plan for distribution of the relief materials and urged for evenly distribution to all the affected people staying in various relief camps in valley as well as hill districts.



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