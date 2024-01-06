In an address during the 49th foundation day celebrations of the Manipur Press Club, Governor Anusuiya Uikey highlighted the formidable challenges and difficulties faced by the media fraternity, particularly in conflict-ridden states like Manipur. Stating the vital role of journalists, she urged them not to succumb to threats and pressures, emphasizing the importance of delivering unbiased, accurate, and clear reports.

As the chief guest at the event held at the Press Club premises, Governor Uikey acknowledged the awareness among the public about the adversities encountered by journalists. However, she encouraged media professionals to remain steadfast in times of crisis, advocating for the presentation of news in its true form, rather than sensationalizing it.

"A journalist should be patient in times of crisis, presenting the news in real form rather than sensationalizing it is your qualification and the religion of journalism. Media plays an important role in increasing awareness in the society," Governor Uikey advised, quoting Mahatma Gandhi, who emphasized the primary aim of journalism as a service to educate the public mind.

The Governor further stressed that the foundation day was not only a cause for celebration but also an occasion for self-assessment. She lauded the Manipur Press Club's four-decade-long commitment to maintaining high standards and ensuring that the press remains independent and free from external pressures.

Joining Governor Uikey at the celebration were esteemed guests, including Yumnam Khemchand, the Minister of MAHUD; Bijoy Kakchingtabam, President of the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union; and Khogendra Khomdram, Editor's Guild Manipur. The event marked the laying of the foundation stone for the Press Colony and Media Resource Centre, signaling a new chapter in the Press Club's journey towards serving as an independent and responsible press body.

The Manipur Press Club, over the years, has played a crucial role in upholding journalistic standards and ensuring that its members operate with integrity.