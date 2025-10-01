Manipur Governor underscores role of elderly in nation-building, chairs preparations for Mera Hou Chongba festival

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla graced International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) 2025 at Imphal Hotel on Wednesday, October 1, highlighting the indispensable role of elders as active contributors to society. This year’s theme, “Older Persons Driving Local and Global Action: Our Aspirations, Our Well-Being, Our Rights,” underscored the importance of ensuring dignity, inclusion, and respect for the elderly.

During the event, the Governor distributed gifts, aids, and assistive devices to senior citizens, reaffirming the State’s commitment to their welfare. The gathering was also attended by the Chief Secretary, Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, senior citizens, NGOs, students, and other stakeholders.

Addressing the occasion, Governor Bhalla emphasized that elders are not merely dependents but vital guides whose wisdom, resilience, and lived experiences enrich families and communities. He stressed that the combined energy of youth and the wisdom of the elderly can form a powerful force to tackle both local and global challenges. “Dignity, respect, and inclusion for the elderly must be seen as a matter of justice, not charity,” he remarked, calling for greater intergenerational solidarity to build a compassionate and inclusive Manipur.

He further appreciated the sustained efforts of the Social Welfare Department in implementing welfare schemes that have positively impacted senior citizens across the state.

Later in the day, the Governor chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, to review preparations for the upcoming Mera Hou Chongba festival, scheduled for October 7, 2025. The traditional festival, celebrated at Kangla in Imphal, symbolizes the unity of Manipur’s hill and valley communities through cultural exchange and collective participation.

The meeting, attended by the MP (Rajya Sabha), Chief Secretary, Commissioner (Home), and other senior officials, focused on arrangements related to transportation, accommodation, and logistics. The Governor directed officials to ensure that this year’s celebration is conducted seamlessly and on a grander scale, reaffirming the festival’s enduring role in strengthening bonds of brotherhood among diverse indigenous groups.