Manipur Governor unveils Barak Festival monolith, calls for cultural and environmental harmony

The fourth edition of the State-Level Barak Festival 2025 unfolded in vibrant splendour at Zeilipou in Senapati district, with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla gracing the occasion as the chief guest. Accompanied by the First Lady, the Governor immersed himself in the cultural mosaic of the region, visiting the traditional Morungs erected at the venue—each vividly portraying the customs, lifestyles and artistic expressions of Manipur’s diverse ethnic communities.

As part of the ceremonial proceedings, Governor Bhalla unveiled the 4th State-Level Barak Festival Monolith, symbolising continuity, collective identity and reverence for the Barak River. The event featured a rich array of indigenous practices, including traditional stone-pulling rituals, displays of ethnic cuisines, the customary blowing of ceremonial horns, and captivating folk dance performances, reflecting the cultural depth and unity of the region.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor underscored that the Barak Festival stands as a powerful symbol of shared heritage, communal harmony and the enduring bond between communities and the Barak River. Drawing attention to the festival’s theme, “Heritage in Harmony,” he highlighted Senapati’s scenic landscapes, cultural diversity and untapped tourism potential. He noted that cultural festivals such as the Barak Festival are instrumental in preserving indigenous traditions while simultaneously fostering sustainable tourism and inclusive economic growth.

Governor Bhalla further revealed that President Droupadi Murmu had expressed deep admiration for the natural beauty of Senapati during her recent visit. He pointed out that the district’s strategic location along National Highway-2 positions it as a vital gateway to Manipur and an emerging hub for eco-tourism and experiential travel. To strengthen this vision, he informed that Tourist Circuit Development projects worth approximately ₹8.46 crore, supported by the North Eastern Council, are currently underway across several villages to enhance tourism infrastructure and generate livelihood opportunities.

Placing strong emphasis on environmental stewardship, the Governor lauded the recent Barak River Cleanliness Drive and called for sustained collective efforts to protect the river and surrounding forests. He commended the dedication of the organisers and volunteers and encouraged the youth to take the lead in cultural preservation and conservation initiatives for a balanced and sustainable future.

While reiterating the government’s commitment to extending full support, Governor Bhalla stressed that active community participation remains crucial. He expressed confidence that the Barak Festival would continue to serve as a global beacon, showcasing the river’s profound cultural, ecological and economic significance.

The event was attended by Losii Dikho, MLA and NPO President, senior officials of the civil administration, police and Assam Rifles, along with enthusiastic participation from local communities, lending the festival a spirit of unity and collective pride.