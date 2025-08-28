Manipur Governor urges effective implementation of health schemes for inclusive access

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday, August 28 chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan to review healthcare delivery mechanisms in the state and directed officials to ensure effective implementation of government health schemes, with a focus on equitable access for all communities.

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, the discussions centered on bridging financial gaps in healthcare delivery and expanding access to affordable, quality medical facilities across both urban and rural areas of Manipur.

The Governor emphasized that concrete steps must be taken so that “no community is left behind in accessing quality healthcare.” Officials were instructed to strengthen outreach mechanisms, enhance infrastructure, and ensure transparency in scheme execution.

During the meeting, the State Health Mission Society made detailed presentations on the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), outlining its coverage and benefits for the people of Manipur.

Observers note that the Governor’s intervention comes at a crucial time, as the state continues to grapple with challenges in healthcare accessibility, especially in remote and conflict-affected areas.