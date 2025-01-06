Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, called on the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to speed up the ongoing highway projects across the state, emphasizing the importance of meeting the deadlines set for their completion.



As per a statment by Raj Bhavan, MS Deval, the Executive Director of NHIDCL, briefed the Governor about the various national highway projects currently being undertaken in different parts of Manipur. Deval provided an in-depth overview of the scope and progress of the ongoing works, shedding light on the significant national highway development initiatives in the state.



Furthermore, Deval highlighted the key challenges faced by NHIDCL in executing these large-scale infrastructure projects. These challenges include difficult terrain, logistical issues, and potential delays due to various environmental and social factors, which are often characteristic of projects in the region. Despite these hurdles, the organization is committed to overcoming these obstacles to ensure that the projects are completed within the stipulated timelines.



In his response, Bhalla stressed the necessity of adhering to the timeline for the completion of these projects, which is expected to have a transformative impact on the state's infrastructure.