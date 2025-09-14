Manipur governor urges RIMS to lead northeast-focused medical research

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on September 14 called on the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) to expand its focus on research and innovation tailored to the health needs of the Northeast, even as the institute marked its 54th Foundation Day.

Speaking at the celebration in Imphal, the Governor said RIMS had already established itself as a premier centre for medical education, producing more than 4,000 doctors and 2,300 specialists since its inception in 1972. With an annual intake of 125 MBBS and 166 postgraduate students, he noted, the institute is on par with leading national institutions.

“The next step is to lead in research and global collaborations,” Bhalla said, stressing that advances in medicine should directly benefit the region’s unique healthcare challenges.

The event also saw the release of RIMS’s annual magazine Remedy and the journal of the RIMS Medical Society, alongside prize distribution to more than 50 meritorious students.

Director Prof G Sunil Kumar Sharma and other dignitaries were present at the function.