Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited the College of Food Technology at Central Agricultural University (CAU), Lamphelpat, Imphal, on October 13.

He was received by CAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Mishra and faculty members, who led him through a tour of the college’s advanced food processing and manufacturing facilities aimed at enhancing student education in food technology.

The Governor praised the institution's efforts in promoting local produce development and its contribution to food manufacturing in Manipur. During the visit, he also inspected the Biofloc Units, where various fish species and fish feed are cultured, showcasing the college’s dedication to sustainable aquaculture.

Acharya then explored the North East Food Museum at Ecotourism Park, CAU, which showcases the region’s diverse food heritage.

In an interactive session with students, the Governor emphasised the critical role agriculture plays in shaping India’s future. He urged students to focus on sustainable farming and nutrition to drive long-term growth in the sector.

Later in the day, Governor Acharya met with Govind Prasad Uniyal, Commanding Officer of the 109th Battalion, CRPF, at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, for further discussions.