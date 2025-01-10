Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on January 10, visited border town Moreh in Tengnoupal district to take stock of the overall functioning of Integrated Check Post (ICP).

Officials of Land Ports Authority of India gave a presentation to the Governor about the functioning of the ICP.

Governor Bhalla interacted with leaders from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to understand their grievances.

He also met with different business and community leaders of Moreh town including Border Trade Chamber of Commerce, Tamil Sangam, Manipur Muslim Council, Gurkha Samaj and heard their issues and concerns. The leaders expressed their concerns, emphasising the hardships they have faced due to the suspension of all cross-border business activities since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Later, the Governor visited the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Gate No. 1 and No. 2. He then went to Govajang Village where he was briefed by CO 25 BRTF about the ongoing fencing works along the Indo-Myanmar border. He also distributed gifts to BRO officials and local work force and encouraged them to work further.