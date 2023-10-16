Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey, as part of her visit to relief camps located in peripheral areas/foothills, inaugurated a pre-fabricated house named Mandop Yumpham Relief Camp today at ISTT, Khurkhul in the presence of Heikham Dingo Singh, Social Welfare Minister, who is also the local MLA, along with two MLAs and District Commissioner, Imphal West, Th. Kirankumar.

Governor first visited the newly inaugurated pre-fabricated house at Khurkhul, Imphal West where she met and interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who have taken shelter there and asked about their issues and concerns. She further distributed relief materials and assured them to extend all possible assistance from the state government as well as from Raj Bhavan.

While highlighting the continuous humanitarian services of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) all over the country, the Governor expressed gratitude to the President of India and the Union Health Minister for sending relief materials for the affected people in Manipur she raised the issue during the meeting of IRCS at New Delhi in June 2023.

In collaboration with the IRCS, the Manipur Unit, Governor, who is also the President of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Manipur State unit distributed relief packages comprising of blankets, mosquito net, kitchen set and hygiene kit to the IDP families. She also handed over Rs 1,000 each to the pregnant women, lactating mother and patients with serious ailments in the camp. She distributed eatables and blankets to the affected families from her side. A total of 610 inmates from 157 families were benefitted with the relief items.



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Speaking to the inmates, the Governor expressed that shelter homes are being constructed as a temporary measure for the IDPs and assured that they will be shifted to their respective homes permanently once normalcy is restored in the state. She also mentioned that the government will compensate for those who have lost their homes, belongings etc. in this ongoing strife in Manipur. For this, relief and rehabilitation committee headed by Justice Geeta Mittal has also visited the state.



The governor mentioned that with the support and cooperation from the people of Manipur, normalcy and peace has been returning slowly in the State. She informed all efforts are being put in by the Central and State governments to restore peace and normalcy at the earliest. Large numbers of security personnels have been deployed and security has been beefed up in sensitive areas throughout the State to prevent any untoward incidents further. Adequate and elaborate security arrangements are in place to ensure safety and security of the people, she added.

In light with the Supreme Court order regarding protection of religious places and properties IDPs, Ms. Uikey said, in case any property has been encroached, the encroachers be directed to forthwith remove their encroachment, failing which the person concerned would be liable for contempt of court for non-compliance of the orders of the Supreme Court of India. She appealed the people to cooperate with the district administration in restoring peace and normalcy in the State and remove hatred from their minds. The governor directed the district administration to initiate skill development training programmes in the camp and urged the IDPs to admit their children to nearby schools.

Governor, later, went to Phayeng High School relief camp, Phayeng and interacted with IDPs there. She enquired about their grievances and assured to extend maximum assistance from the state government as well as from Raj Bhavan.

The governor handed over Rs.1,000 each to the lactating mothers and patients. She distributed relief items including a Jumbo (storage) box to the 12 arson-affected families and blankets to the IDPs and distributed eatables to the children there.