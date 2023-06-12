Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on June 12 visited different relief centres in Churachandpur and in the Bishnupur districts of the violence-hit state where she interacted with the affected people.

During his visit, the Governor also held a meeting with CSOs leaders at Headquarters 27 Sector Assam Rifles, Tuibong.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with CSO leaders, Anusuiya Uikey said that the Government is making concerted efforts to facilitate the return of peace and normalcy in the state.

''Adequate numbers of central security forces were deployed in various parts of the state to ensure peace and security. The central government is also seriously pursuing matters pertaining to education, judicial enquiry and relief and rehabilitation,'' she added.

She also said that a peace committee under the chairmanship of the Governor has been formed, adding, ''As promised by the Union Home Minister, Rs 101.75 crore has been sanctioned for relief and rehabilitation. Most of the promises made by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah are being fulfilled and the rest will soon be realised at the earliest''.

Conveying her wish for the restoration of peace and normalcy at the earliest, Uikey appealed to the concerned leaders to reconcile and make way for peace through dialogue and promised to come back to visit other relief centres.

The Governor also visited relief centres at Churachandpur College, Salt-Brook School and St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School and assured the inmates that their needs would be looked after by the Government.

The Governor instructed the District Administration and concerned departments to work closely towards providing special care to children, women, and the elderly in relief camps.

Later, on her way back to Imphal, the Governor stopped at Moirang and visited three relief camps opened at Moirang College and Chingu Thangjing Guest House in Bishnupur district where he visited a relief camp at Moirang College and enquired about the grievances of the affected people.

Stating that after the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state, various initiatives for restoring peace have been initiated with the institution of the Judicial Commission, formation of state-level peace committee etc.

Governor further said that discussions with the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, DGP and top-ranking officers of Central forces have also been done to work out plans for maintaining law and order and for restoration of peace and normalcy.

''I have met Central teams on relief and education for the displaced people and children. Helicopter services have also been started for people in Moreh and Churachandpur and medical teams have been sent,'' she added.

Also read: Manipur: Chief Minister N Biren Singh re-appeal to restore peace and tranquillity