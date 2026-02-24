Manipur Governor visits residence of late MLA Vungzagin Valte to pay tribute

The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Tuesday, February 24, visited the residence of late MLA Vungzagin Valte in Churachandpur district to pay tribute to the departed leader.

The Governor laid a wreath and offered a shawl in honour of the mortal remains. He also met the bereaved family members and expressed his heartfelt condolences, praying for eternal peace of the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the loss. Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh also paid his respects as a mark of solemn tribute.

Valte’s death has triggered renewed grief and outrage among tribal communities in Manipur, nearly three years after he was brutally assaulted at the height of the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023. The 61-year-old Zomi legislator, who represented the Thanlon constituency in Churachandpur district and was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had been airlifted to the National Capital Region for advanced treatment after his health deteriorated. He succumbed to complications linked to the earlier attack.

The violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following protests by tribal groups against a Manipur High Court recommendation to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community. Tribal organisations feared that such a move would dilute constitutional safeguards, including reservations in jobs, education, and legislative representation, and open up protected hill lands to purchase by non-tribals.

What followed was months of intense ethnic clashes between Meitei groups in the Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo tribal communities in the hill districts. The conflict left around 260 people dead and displaced over 60,000, mostly Christian tribals. Thousands of houses were destroyed, along with hundreds of churches and institutions. A buffer zone continues to divide the Meitei-dominated valley from the tribal-majority hill areas, symbolising the deep mistrust that persists.

Valte had reportedly been attacked by a mob in Imphal in May 2023 while returning from a meeting with the then Chief Minister. His death is being seen by several tribal bodies as a grim reminder of the insecurity faced by the Kuki-Zo community during the conflict.

The Manipur government has declared three days of state mourning in his honour, with the national flag flown at half-mast on government buildings.