Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla distributed Governor’s Citations to the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF units, and district police units of Manipur for their exemplary services in the state.

The citations were given during the Annual Investiture Ceremony for the Governor’s Unit Citation 2025, on February 15, at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Bhalla appreciated the services rendered by the brave men and women in uniform in protecting our security, maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of the citizens.

He said that the event serves as a tribute to the unwavering dedication, courage and exemplary service displayed by the units of forces in their duty to the nation and to the people of Manipur.

The Governor continued that security forces have played a great role in safeguarding our sovereignty, maintain peace and harmony, and ensuring security of our citizens. Their valour, professionalism and commitment to duty have earned them the admiration and gratitude of the people, he said.

He continued that the state recognises and honours units that have demonstrated outstanding bravery, selfless service, and unwavering resolve in the face of adversity. "Whether it is counter-insurgency operations, humanitarian efforts, disaster response, or ensuring internal security, these units have displayed exceptional dedication and commitment to their duty. As we present the Governor's Unit Citation today, let it be a symbol of our deep appreciation and recognition of the sacrifices made by our forces," he added.

The Governor distributed Unit Citations to 46th, 19th and 8th Assam Rifles, 5th Sikh Regiment, 165th Infantry Battalion TA, 87th Battalion CRPF, 21st BSF Battalion, District Police of Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kangpokpi and CID-Crime Branch Manipur Police.