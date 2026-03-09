Manipur govt allocates Rs 734 crore for rehabilitation of displaced persons in 2026–27 budget

Rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has emerged as a key focus of Manipur’s 2026–27 budget, with the state government allocating Rs 734 crore to support resettlement efforts following the ethnic unrest that displaced thousands across the state.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh presented the budget estimates in the Manipur Assembly on March 9, stating that the allocation is intended to expedite rehabilitation for those affected by the violence.

“Rehabilitation of displaced persons remains a top priority,” Singh told the House, adding that the Centre has extended support for construction of permanent houses, compensation for “loss of personal belongings and movable assets”, and repair of partially damaged homes.

The chief minister informed the Assembly that the Union government has provided a special package of Rs 2,198 crore to the state during the current financial year. The assistance is meant for pre-payment of high-interest loans, meeting security-related expenditure, covering the cost of deployment of Central Paramilitary Forces and supporting rehabilitation of displaced families.

He said the central assistance has strengthened the state’s rehabilitation efforts while ensuring that development spending is not constrained by rising revenue expenditure.

Total receipts for 2026–27 are estimated at Rs 32,339 crore, including revenue receipts of Rs 23,102 crore and capital receipts of Rs 9,237 crore. Total expenditure is projected at Rs 30,356 crore, comprising revenue expenditure of Rs 19,807 crore and capital outlay of Rs 4,716 crore.

Singh said improvement in the law and order situation has enabled “considerable progress across sectors”. He also highlighted growth in the state’s own revenue collection, projected to increase from Rs 2,087 crore in 2024–25 to Rs 2,887 crore in 2026–27.

For the coming financial year, the state’s own tax receipts are estimated at Rs 2,437 crore, while non-tax receipts are projected at Rs 450 crore.

The budget also proposes a Scheme for Economic Empowerment of Women through Self Help Groups, which is expected to benefit around 3.5 lakh women across the state. Under the programme, each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 in the first year through direct benefit transfer, with Rs 350 crore earmarked for the initiative.

Connectivity has been identified as another priority area, with Rs 914 crore allocated in the 2026–27 budget. Singh said the government will continue initiatives to accelerate economic growth, generate employment opportunities — particularly for the youth — and improve the quality of life of people.

“For the financial year 2026–27, special emphasis has been placed on connectivity, skill development, women entrepreneurship, tourism promotion, drinking water supply, irrigation systems, and infrastructure development in urban and district headquarters,” the chief minister said.

Revised estimates for 2025–26 place total receipts at Rs 32,366 crore, including revenue receipts of Rs 22,835 crore and capital receipts of Rs 9,237 crore. Total expenditure for the year is proposed at Rs 32,436 crore, comprising revenue expenditure of Rs 20,767 crore and capital outlay of Rs 4,761 crore.

The fiscal deficit for 2025–26 is estimated at 5.4 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), while outstanding debt is pegged at 40 per cent of GSDP.

For 2026–27, the fiscal deficit is estimated at 2.07 per cent of GSDP, while outstanding debt is projected at 39 per cent of GSDP, Singh added.