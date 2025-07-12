Manipur govt appoints martyred BSF jawan’s brother as ASI in civil police

The Manipur Governor-in-Council has approved the appointment of Chingakham Naoba Singh, younger brother of slain Border Security Force (BSF) constable Deepak Chingakham, as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Civil Police, the state home department announced on Friday.

Constable Deepak Chingakham (25), who served in the 7th Battalion of the BSF, was martyred on May 10 during ‘Operation Sindoor’ following unprovoked cross-border firing by Pakistani forces in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the wake of the tragedy, Deepak’s bereaved father had appealed to the Governor for a state government job for his younger son, Naoba Singh. The family opted to decline a job offer extended by the BSF within Manipur, expressing a preference for Naoba to remain close to home during the difficult period.



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“The Governor-in-Council, after due consideration, found merit in the request, based on the exceptional nature of the case involving martyrdom in national service and the moral and humanitarian responsibility of the state to support families of national heroes,” the official statement read.

Earlier, on May 15, the Governor-in-Council had also approved an enhanced ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the martyred soldier, recognizing his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.