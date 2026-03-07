Manipur govt assures full support for completion of Imphal railway project: CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh has said the state government will extend all necessary support to ensure the timely completion of the railway project connecting Imphal to the national rail network.

The proposed railway line linking Imphal with Jiribam town, located along the border with Assam’s Cachar district, is a key 111-km infrastructure project estimated to cost more than Rs 22,000 crore. The line is expected to be fully operational by 2028.

The chief minister made the remarks after holding a meeting with officials of Northeast Frontier Railway, including general manager (construction, Maligaon) Ashish Bansal, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Friday night.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Singh said the delegation briefed him on the latest progress of the railway line connecting Imphal, describing it as a landmark infrastructure project for the state.

He said the commissioning of the railway line would significantly strengthen Manipur’s transport infrastructure, improve connectivity with the rest of the country, and ensure a more efficient and secure supply chain.

“The government remains fully committed to extending all necessary support to ensure the timely completion of this vital project for the progress and prosperity of Manipur,” Singh said.

He added that the project would contribute to improving the ease of living for people in the state, in line with the development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Imphal–Jiribam railway project is expected to be a major boost to connectivity and economic development in the region once completed.