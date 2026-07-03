Manipur govt committed to preserving state's cultural heritage, says CM after Kangla Board meeting

Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on Friday, July 3, reaffirmed his government's commitment to conserving and promoting the state's rich cultural and historical heritage following the 34th meeting of the Kangla Board in Imphal.

The meeting, attended by Arts and Culture Minister Kh. Loken Singh and other board officials, reviewed development initiatives at the historic Kangla Fort while emphasising the need to preserve its historical and cultural significance.

Sharing the update on social media, the chief minister said the discussions focused on undertaking development works without compromising the fort's heritage value.

"The government remains steadfast in its commitment to conserving and promoting Manipur's rich heritage for the benefit of future generations," Singh said.

The Kangla Board is the statutory body responsible for the administration, maintenance and preservation of Kangla Fort, which served as the ancient political and cultural centre of the erstwhile Manipur kingdom.

The state government said efforts to develop the historic site will continue alongside measures to safeguard its archaeological and cultural legacy for future generations.